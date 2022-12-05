The country has begun to feel the party mood that December brings and a gogo dancing in the streets perfectly encapsulates it

@kulanicool shared the clip showing the groovy elderly woman busting some moves and even dropping to her knees

Mzansi loved the energy the clip gave off and couldn't help but burst out laughing at the unorthodox woman

"Ke Dezemba" is a phrase that's used to acknowledge the joy and merriment that comes about in the festive seasons, and one gogo partying it up in front of others had peeps feeling the fun vibes.

South Africans were feeling the spirit of December when they watched a gogo bust some moves. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@kulanicool shared the groovy clip on Twitter where the older lady was the clip's focus, with a few onlookers who arrived with her, seeing what she was capable of.

The time for groovists

December holds a special place for many South Africans around the country. It's a time when year-end parties happen, leave gets taken, and family vacations occur. But the real appeal of the time is having a great time with loved ones and letting your hair down for some fun.

The song playing in the background is a bouncy amapiano, and the woman steps to the rhythm without missing much of a beat. She even dropped down to her knees at one point.

Peeps across Mzansi adored the vibes from the video. See the comments below:

@Thabi22Thabi said:

"@PhilaDlala come n take your gogo kkk."

@MatsileMohau mentioned:

"We gonna have a long December "

@ngyezwa commented:

"Siphumile istokfela."

@_K_A_R_A_B_O shared:

"Kuguga othandayo."

@Katlegomphao posted:

"Definitely from PTA this one "

@OMGdirtlover said:

"Get sturdy."

@mziyanda24 mentioned:

"eTembisa futhi "

@ValentineSue1 commented:

"Kumnandi! "

Source: Briefly News