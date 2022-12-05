A TikTok video of an interracial couple's misunderstanding left people very amused as people gushed over them

In the video, the girlfriend felt like playing amapiano during their road trip but gets completely misunderstood by her Afrikaans boyfriend

People could not stop cracking up over the couple's communication breakdown, and peeps added their own jokes

An interracial couple on TikTok had people in stitches. The lady asked her Afrikaans boyfriend to play amapiano, but he played the complete opposite.

A woman was disappointed after her Afrikaans boyfriend misunderstood what she meant by amapiano. Image: @mandeeznut

Source: UGC

The video got a lot of attention as people thought their interaction was hilarious. People could not get over what the boyfriend started to play instead.

Netizens in stitches over Afrikaans man's interpretation of amapiano

TikTok video posted by @mandeeznut went viral as people reacted to her Afrikaans boyfriend's interpretation of amapiano. After the TikTok creator asked him to play the popular genre, he played classical piano music.

People were in stitches as they added their jokes. Someone said that he played "Mozart de small in reference to the popular South African musician Kabza de Small.

Mmabutsi commented:

"Sebastian nkosi yam."

Just_another_prettyboi commented:

"Eish, Mozart de small."

Mykah commented:

"Nka loma Voortrekker monument."

uhmm commented:

"My fave amapiano artist is Mozart."

Owethu commented:

"She looks like she's regretting it."

sunshineblunts commented:

"I screamed, my favourite amapiano artist as well."

Yolly Polly commented:

"The pain."

Thando Zulu commented:

"I don't know this one... is van de Mthuda or Jong Stunnerrrrr on it?"

Skinny SAMMY commented:

"Mozart > Kabza de small"

Time for the truth commented:

"She looks so sad at the end, she was about to be like 'boy what music this be.'"

Nhlaka_Mabaso commented:

"I'mma be honest, girl...get another boyfriend."

umdala forlento commented:

"Protect Seb at all costs.. He is a legend."

