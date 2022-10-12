Music producer Oskido collaborated with Mzansi's TikTok royalty Primo in making a funny TikTok video

Young Mzansi TikTok users are impressed with how Oskido has embraced the platform to reach a wider audience

People online are saying that he is one of the best creators on TikTok and that Mzansi should give him his flowers

Oskido and Primo team up to make a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @oskidoibelieve/TikTok

Oskido joined one of the best TikTok content creators in the country Primo to produce a funny video for South Africans.

The two men role-played as mother and daughter and were dolled up in wigs and women's clothing to make the humourous clip of their actions believable.

The talented music producer has won the hearts of many young South Africans who love TikTok after creating consistent content that resonated with them over the last couple of months.

Primo has over 600K followers on the social media platform and is popular for his legendary re-enactments.

Oskido's latest video with Primo saw him topping trending topics in Mzansi. The video currently has 35K likes after being posted for a couple of hours.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Read some of the comments from netizens about Oskido and his TikTok antics:

@noloo_nolz posted:

"Oskido and Primo are the most important people on TikTok right now, and I’m very entertained."

@Busisiwe_N_M_ said:

"Oskido really makes TikToks, has fun and minds his own business. Absolutely love him."

@klaas_sane added:

"Oskido and Primo's video together is everything I never thought I needed to see."

@_amBYRON tweeted:

"Oskido is carrying South African old gang TikTok influencer, and I love it there. About time Tito Mboweni join him, too so that they can dance with lucky star."

@_amBYRON shared:

"Oskido decided that music was not for him. The guy can act and he has many talents he should definitely act on Muvhango or Uzalo."

@Pengdeja suggested:

"Oskido must get shares from TikTok because he is producing gold content."

@MpiloKhumalo_ commented:

"Oskido is the only SA celebrity who understands and knows how to use TikTok."

@ayolasihunu said:

"Oskido is having so much fun on TikTok."

