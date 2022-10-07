Seasoned Mzansi music producer Oskido trolled politicians in his latest hilarious TikTok video and Mzansi is here for it

In the clip, the Kalawa Jazmee boss pulled an evil smile and mimicked politicians' evil laughter after fooling people to vote for them in the elections

Social media users shared that they love how Oskido is having fun on the video-sharing app after working so hard in the music industry

Oskido is enjoying himself too much on TikTok. In the latest video he posted, the legendary music producer trolled politicians.

Oskido trolled politicians in his latest TikTok video. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

The Kalawa Jazmee boss mimicked politicians' evil laughter after winning the elections. In the clip re-posted by one of his fans on Twitter, Oskido pulls the evil smile and says:

"Thank you for being so dumb."

Peeps took to @ntandomatini_'s comment section to share their thoughts on Oskido's video. They all agreed that they love how Oskido is enjoying his free time after working so hard in the music industry for the past few decades.

@Stylecandii commented:

"I love how the king Don father is just enjoying his life nje."

@RealSeby said:

"This is crazy."

@Maleratom_1 wrote:

"Would have never thought retirement for Oskido would be TikTok. Love it for him."

@gugushes_law commented:

"Oskido is one of the few adults who are actually funny on TikTok."

@OutlawAtis said:

"He’s having the time of his life on that app."

@HimZiggy wrote:

"Oskido is wilding again."

@xTHMx8 commented:

"It’s giving me 'Truth or Dare' vibes."

@aifheli_ added:

"He's so good at TikTok."

