Zola 7 has taken to his timeline and shared a hilarious pic of himself using the urinal while other men look on

The former Yizo Yizo lead actor jokingly shared that most gents have been doing it wrong when they relieve themselves using the urinals

Social media users took to the legendary Kwaito artist's comment section and shared hilarious reactions to his bizarre snap

Zola 7 has taken to his timeline to teach men how to use a urinal. The legendary Kwaito star posted a hilarious snap of himself using the urinal.

Zola 7 posted a hilarious clip of himself at urinal. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

He was with other men in the toilet when he took the pic. Taking to Twitter, the former Yizo Yizo star captioned his post:

"You've been doing it wrong your entire life."

Social media users, mostly gents, took to the Umdlwembe hitmaker's comment section to share their thoughts on their fave's advise. Many agreed with Zola 7. They jokingly agreed that they've been doing it wrong.

@Mty505 said:

"I always knew something is wrong with how I was doing it grootman."

@MjozaG wrote:

"School us guluva."

@sphesihle_dayi commented:

"That's why you're a legend."

@TpeGuest wrote:

"Been doing it like this forever now."

@kviskae said:

"You look strong king."

@iamprecis added:

"Been telling em for years."

Uyajola 9/9 leaves fans in stitches as guy gets baptised in urine

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 served Mzansi two fire episodes on Sunday night, 25 September. The viewers of the show laughed out loud when a cheating gent was baptised in urine and when a fake Apple wardrobe appeared in the show.

The fans of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters have taken to social media to share their reactions to the two fire episodes.

Many shared on Twitter that the bucked full of urine throwing scene and the fake wardrobe appearing in the background while the couples were arguing are their favourite scenes. @Oreo_McFatty wrote:

"I don’t know how the #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays bodyguards are able to keep a straight face when couples argue. I’d get fired on the spot."

