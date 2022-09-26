Uyajola 9/9 left fans in stitches when a a bucket full of urine was thrown at a cheating guy and when a fake Apple wardrobe appeared in the show

The viewers of Jub Jub's reality show took to social media to react to the juicy episodes that aired on Sunday night

Many laughed out loud at the gent who was baptised with urine while others shared that their favourite scene was when the fake wardrobe appeared while a couple was arguing

Uyajola 9/9 served Mzansi two fire episodes on Sunday night, 25 September. The viewers of the show laughed out loud when a cheating gent was baptised in urine and when a fake Apple wardrobe appeared in the show.

Jub Jub's ‘Uyajola 9/9’ left fans laughing out loud. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The fans of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters have taken to social media to share their reactions to the two fire episodes. Many shared on Twitter that the bucked full of urine throwing scene and the fake wardrobe appearing in the background while the couples were arguing are their favourite scenes.

@Im_Omphile said:

"Jub Jub knows how to add fuel to the fire, yong."

@Oreo_McFatty wrote:

"I don’t know how the #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays bodyguards are able to keep a straight face when couples argue. I’d get fired on the spot."

@RealVeroch commented:

"The thought of urine being spilled on you."

@MrPetty14 said:

"How many people pissed in that bucket kanti? So much urine."

@Lerato09785284 wrote:

"Yeeerrrr, he was baptized by his urine."

@e67bc50207944bd commented:

"You are so observant....didn't even notice that. Wardrobe levels!!!"

@Gp_sithole said:

"Lol, iPhone 14 iphuma nowondrobe."

@MyeniM1 wrote:

"I'm sure it was itchy."

Uyajola 99 viewers angry at Jub Jub

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 set tongues wagging. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to social media to share their thoughts on the "violence" in the show.

The media personality's show aired an episode in which a woman put hands on a lady she suspected of cheating with her man. The fuming woman even tried to break the windows of a taxi her man and the side chick were in.

Taking to Twitter, angry viewers advised the lady that was attacked live on TV to open a case against the show. They're not happy that Jub Jub and the bodyguards did not intervene when the fight started.

Source: Briefly News