'Uyajola 9/9' Viewers Angry at Jub Jub & Crew After Angry Woman Put Hands on a Side Chick: “I’d Sue the Show”
- Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 trended on Sunday night, 4 September when it aired an episode that set tongues wagging
- The viewers of the show took to social media to complaint that Jub Jub and his crew failed to protect a side chick that was being attacked by another woman
- The fans advised the lady to open a case against the show and the woman who put hands on her and slammed Jub Jub and his crew
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 set tongues wagging. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to social media to share their thoughts on the "violence" in the show.
The media personality's show aired an episode in which a woman put hands on a lady she suspected of cheating with her man. The fuming woman even tried to break the windows of a taxi her man and the side chick were in.
Energetic men break out into Tsonga dance in charming video, Mzansi impressed by the flashy footwork
Taking to Twitter, angry viewers advised the lady that was attacked live on TV to open a case against the show. They're not happy that Jub Jub and the bodyguards did not intervene when the fight started.
@SammySib wrote:
"The entire production crew and security are wrong AF. They closed them in and harassed them. They allowed her to destroy property and hit them and that’s not on. I don’t condone cheating but If I was them, I’d sue the show."
@SkhomaLihle said:
"The way the lady looks so innocent and confused."
@Sinah_Ngolo commented:
"Am so angry at this whole episode nje. There’s too many wrongs."
@alice_mufundisi wrote:
"You are right Sis, to an extent that she breaks windows, mina if I was the lady sitting in the taxi quietly, then I get attacked I would have opened a case against the lady with Jub Jub and the show."
'The Black Door' gets the boot, e.tv telenovela not renewed for another season, viewers react: "Sad situation"
@britsoe added:
"Someone needs to sue Moja love and Jub jub for the violence. It can still be a show without violence."
Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 returns
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 is back with a bang. Moja Love TV took to the timeline to share a spicy teaser of Jub Jub's reality show about Mzansi cheaters.
The show premiered recently and Mzansi is here for it. In the saucy teaser, a woman named Buyiswa, who suspected her man was cheating on her, caught him red-handed in bed with his neighbour.
The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to the channel's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on the epic episode. Many expressed that they can't wait to be entertained every Sunday night.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News