A vibey crew of South Africans got together to dance to an amapiano jam, winning over new fans on the socials

The video includes mostly young people, and a closer inspection of the clip shows two little children stealing the show

Peeps across Mzansi loved the well-coordinated and groovy display of unity, while others questioned ama2k's desire to party all the time

South Africans know how to put on a show when it comes to dancing in a crowd, but this time, a whole crowd did just that with a well-coordinated routine to a groovy amapiano jam.

A lit crowd danced to bouncy amapiano jams and received praise from folks throughout Mzansi. Images: @fumbanele/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@fumbanele posted the lit video on Twitter, drawing a massive crowd of peeps loving how well everyone danced in unison, including the kids.

The video takes place outside a busy shopping centre where a flash mob, mostly made of peeps in their youth, decided to break out in a dance to a popular amapiano track. @fumbanele also pointed out that the little girl in the yellow skirt has her own dance-related Instagram account.

The rhythm that some South Africans possess can be world-class, with many TikTok videos going viral in recent times. Local peeps loved the video, while others questioned why ama2k liked dancing and partying so much. See the comments below:

@nyambenis said:

"Beautiful, beautiful people. Beautiful country. Imagine if we didn’t have Cyril."

@tashvis88 commented:

"South African kids seem to be groomed to dance. Angilwi but it's an observation. Most TikTok challenges and stuff are all about dancing. Groove culture is getting deeper."

@zeus_883 posted:

@i_am_lu2 mentioned:

"The child in a yellow skirt Ay."

@_missiwe shared:

"Baby girl in yellow skirt dances waaay better than me "

@Maps_Welsh posted:

@RTmmane said:

"We are generally happy people as a nation. Problem ke Cyril and Eskom."

@Max_Mash93 commented:

"One of the reasons I don't want to die young. This land is becoming beautiful daily, and I want to see all that till I can't see no more."

Source: Briefly News