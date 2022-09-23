A group of fire boss babes gave the people of Mzansi weekend vibes with their awesome dance video

TikTok user @pearltwins2 proudly shared the clip of the ladies dressed in suits, and showing off their moves

Social media users loved the attire and could not stop hyping the litty women in the comment section

Yuuuuus, queens! A group of women dressed in suits had people screaming at their screens as their slick moves gave them groove feels. This is the vibe we all need on a Friday.

TikTok user @pearltwins2 shared a clip of fire women dancing in suits, and it got the people of Mznasi going. Image: TikTok / @pearltwins2

The famous saying goes that there is nothing better than a man in a tailored suit… but have you seen a boss babe in one? These women looked the part, and their moves were on point too.

TikTok user @pearltwins2 proudly shared the clip of them and their fellow babes doing the awesome dance clip. Each one had a different suit on, delivering those moves with precision.

Social media users go gaga over the boss babes in suits

This is the content every Friday deserves. A weekend starter for sure, as people got pumped over this saucy and spicy clip. These ladies are on fire, and people just loved it.

Take a look at some of the hyped comments:

@Nze Joy said:

“The height and smartness just got me Overwhelmed I mean how did y'all choose to be the same height ”

@user4979073022499 said:

“Wow. I think I had to watch more than once.”

@Jo said:

“Your all amazing and stunning ”

@Njihiantez De Scort. Said:

“Cute I like the combination”

@Yaa Fremah696 said:

“Amazing ”

Woman dances with bucket, takes her chance at viral challenge and has Mzansi people living for her moves

In related news, Briefly News reported that viral dance challenges have peeps doing some strange things… like dancing with buckets. One woman tried her luck at the challenge and defeated all contestants with her saucy moves.

The #tshweribucket viral dance challenge has people dancing with buckets to the groovy track speaking of a bucket, lol. It might sound odd but it’s a vibe!

TikTok user @the_october_goddess posted her dance challenge clip and it is fire. Sis got her money maker out and used that bucket to her full advantage. She had a good laugh at herself while recording the clip. Sis can groove!

