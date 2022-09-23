A man who gave a status update about not trusting anyone in a video went viral and caused waves of laughter in Mzansi

Heartbreaks are some of the worst feelings one could have, but the poor gent's detailed and thoughtful care for the message makes it humorous

South Africans couldn't deal with the clip, sending peeps into massive fits of laughter online while posting fire memes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heartbreaks can be one of the most gruelling things to go through. A man giving a status update about not trusting anyone understood this quite well.

A down-and-out gent gave a status update about not trusting anyone, which went viral. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was posted by none other than @kulanicool, who added the hilarious "Kubi" caption to the Twitter post.

Heartbreaks can be emotionally devastating for anyone. The pain of lost love can leave one feeling jaded and disappointed, without any hope for the future. The devastated dude is most likely experiencing the same thing as well, but this situation makes it humorous.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The gent deliberates about what words he is going to choose and what emoji will add the extra emotional heft, but just decided to add a comma to the message.

Peeps across Mzansi couldn't help but laugh at the short and humorous clip. See the comments below:

@Prince_SA3 posted:

@SA__Twala said:

"It’s how the cameraman switches to show the victim."

@Twise216 commented:

"Our taxi journalists hard at work again - Piece of advice, when entering a taxi, play tetris or that "sweetie crusher game" and leave social media alone."

@Sphee_Saw shared:

@Sizophila_Xhoko mentioned:

"It is the proof reading for me "

@muzi2104 posted:

"This gender will finish us all one by one "

@thesh92866362 shared:

@DOG_G_SA1 commented:

"I'm unable to can"

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi rejoices as Malcolm returns her car from the panel beaters

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a couple of weeks back Thembi got caught out by her employer Malcolm Wentzel for bashing the car that he bought her. Being the amazing man that he is, Malcolm got the car fixed and old Thembi couldn’t be more grateful.

There are not many domestic workers who get given a car by their employer, let alone have them fix it when they crash it. Thembi is truly blessed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News