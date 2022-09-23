Cyan Boujee trended on the timeline after she claimed that her ex-boyfriend used to give her a whopping R50 000 girlfriend allowance per week

The influencer was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill when she revealed that her former bae used to make it rain on her

Many Chillers took to MacG's comment section and shared that there's no way a guy could spend about R400 000 on a girlfriend in two months

Cyan Boujee has been accused of lying after claiming that her ex used to bless her with R50 000 girlfriend allowance a week. The stunner was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Cyan Boujee claimed her ex used to give her R50k girlfriend allowance. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The influencer sparked a huge debate on social media after a clip of the latest episode of the podcast was shared by MacG. Many shared that they don't believe the DJ after she revealed that she used to bag a whopping R50k from her ex man.

ZAlebs reports that Cyan Boujee bragged that she used to make bank when she was still dating the unnamed guy. According to the publication, she said:

"This was a real real bag. It was, maybe 50 a week."

Tweeps took to MacG's comment section on Twitter and accused the stunning DJ of lying through her teeth.

@nkuleGogo said:

"Lona, she’s a Liar jerrrrr!!!"

@NathanKanda3 commented:

"That's not true... What does he do for a living to give her 50k every week."

@Angelas179 wrote:

"Not the men on this app hating coz they are broke."

@sanele_doyisa commented:

"MacG please buy a lie detector for the Podcast."

@gumbi_nkanyiso said:

"She was telling the truth guys but it was Naira not ZAR."

@CvsmixE wrote:

"So she would be getting a Quarter mill in less than 2 months?"

@shirleyheavens added:

"OK, but I don't see it? She bought food and drink with it?"

