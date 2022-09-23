Jennifer Hudson has taken to social media to show love to Idols SA contestant Nozi after she sang one of her songs

The Grammy-winning artist praised the aspiring singer for beautifully singing her classic hit titled Giving Myself

Social media users took to her timeline to praise the US superstar for giving Nozi a shout-out for slaying her hit live on stage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jennifer Hudson has taken to her timeline to show love to Idols SA singer Nozi. The singing competition contestant sang her heart out when she performed the Grammy-winning artist's song, Giving Myself.

Grammy-Winning singer Jennifer Hudson showed love to ‘Idols SA’ contestant Nozi. Image: @iamjhud, @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the Oscars-winning actress sang Nozi's praises. She even shared a clip of Nozi belting out the tune live on the Idols SA stage.

The US singer gave Nozi her flowers for slaying the classic song. The multi-talented superstar captioned the video she shared on Twitter.

"Okay, I’m a little late but y'all need to hear this! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song 'Giving Myself'. If I was there, she would have caught a shoe ! She did that!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans took to Jennifer Hudson's comment section to share their thoughts after she praised the aspiring singer.

@JohnsonAwalle wrote:

"We'll allow you the excitement, also we appreciate the stamp of approval you gave her, plus she performed your song."

@LitSego commented:

"Wow she absolutely ate this up."

@xolaniphlyboy said:

"We're just that Good, we can sound like You, Beyoncé, Mariah and everybody..."

@Antonia_Dobson wrote:

"This song means so much to me - 10 years ago at the age of 45 I walked down the aisle to this song to marry my soulmate. When I heard this song I was like that is exactly how I feel - this is exactly what I’m doing - still makes me feel like that today."

@StazFee added:

"Thanks Jennifer. We appreciate your comment and recognition. Thank you. We happy for our Nozi. We love you too this side of the world."

Singer Moneoa celebrates her new Range Rover

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moneoa has a new set of wheels. The struggling singer showed off her new ride on her timeline recently.

The media personality apparently told her followers that "an angel" blessed her with the lux ride. She admitted that she cannot afford a Range Rover but someone who admirers her gace her the posh ride as a gift.

She took to Instagram stories to show off the vehicle, reports ZAlebs. Many people thought she got back the Range Rover from her allegedly abusive ex, Phiwa Maphanga.

Clarifying the confusion, she let Mzansi know that the new Range Rover is from the unnamed "angel". She also confessed that she didn't buy the whip with her own cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News