Moneoa has taken to her timeline to celebrate her new ride and maintained that she's still poor despite getting the new whip

The singer explained to her followers that she got the new Range Rover from "an angel" and admitted that she cannot afford buying herself the pricey car

Many people thought she got back the same Range Rover from her allegedly abusive ex, but the media personality dismissed the claims

Moneoa has a new set of wheels. The struggling singer showed off her new ride on her timeline recently.

Moneoa celebrated her new Range Rover despite poor finances. Image: @moneoa

Source: Instagram

The media personality apparently told her followers that "an angel" blessed her with the lux ride. She admitted that she cannot afford a Range Rover but someone who admirers her gave her the posh ride as a gift.

She took to Instagram stories to show off the vehicle, reports ZAlebs. Many people thought she got back the Range Rover from her allegedly abusive ex, Phiwa Maphanga.

Clarifying the confusion, she let Mzansi know that the new Range Rover is from the unnamed "angel". She also confessed that she didn't buy the whip with her own cash.

The singer trended on social media recently when she exposed her allegedly abusive married ex. Many people felt sorry for her when she opened up about her ordeal.

John Boyega on his way to Mzansi again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that John Boyega is coming to Mzansi again. The Woman King star has taken to his timeline to share that he's on his way to South Africa.

The British actor fell in love with the country when he came to film The Woman King in Cape Town earlier this year. He also trended on social media when some people alleged that he's dating South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

John and Thuso shared the set of The Woman King and were rumoured to be an item when smoking pics of the two of them surfaced on social media.

Some social media users hilariously assumed that John will be in the country to pay lobola for Thuso. Some shared that they've already started looking for the outfits for the traditional ceremony.

Source: Briefly News