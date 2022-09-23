Rami Chuene has taken to social media to let Mzansi know that she recently got a chance to chill with Chance The Rapper

The former The Queen actress didn't have tickets to go to the Delicious event and ended up going to the same venue the US rapper was partying at

Mzansi social media users shared that Chance is one of the coolest rappers to ever touch the mic when they saw his pic with Rami

Rami Chuene chilled with Chance The Rapper by chance. Image: @ramichuene, @chancetherapper

Source: Instagram

The actress took to social media to show off the snap she took when she bumped into the US rapper by chance. The star shared that she didn't have the tickets for Delicious and decided to go party elsewhere.

When she arrived at the venue, she found Chance by chance. Rami Chuene took to Twitter to post the cool pic she took with the Summer Friends hitmaker. She captioned her post:

"Since I didn’t get tickets for Delicious, I decided to go elsewhere to play with other kids and found this awesomely cool man…"

The former The Queen actress' followers took to her comment section to hilariously applaud her for using the chance to take a snap with Chance The Rapper.

@Roadmanshaqq asked:

"Is he in South Ah?"

@iamRTI said:

"Chance, one of the best rappers to ever grace the mic."

@Counquering94 commented:

"You found a Chance and Utilized it."

@Vho_Oupa wrote:

"Not getting tickets for Delicious granted you a CHANCE to find that awesomely cool man."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"One of the coolest man on earth."

@Nomphumelelo_ wrote:

"The way I love Chance."

@YourfaveBhuti added:

"It was a superstar meeting."

Jennifer Hudson shows love to Idols SA singer Nozi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jennifer Hudson took to her timeline to show love to Idols SA singer Nozi. The singing competition contestant sang her heart out when she performed the Grammy-winning artist's song, Giving Myself.

Taking to social media, the Oscars-winning actress sang Nozi's praises. She even shared a clip of Nozi belting out the tune live on the Idols SA stage.

The US singer gave Nozi her flowers for slaying the classic song. South Africans took to Jennifer Hudson's comment section to share their thoughts after she praised the aspiring singer.

Source: Briefly News