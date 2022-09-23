Idols SA judge Thembi Seete's dance moves in a trending clip left many Mzansi social media users scratching their heads

In the clip, the Gomora actress and former Boom Shaka singer is getting down to Rema and Selena Gomez's song Calm Down

Many social media users hilariously shared that the media personality has two left feet when they roasted her dance moves

Thembi Seete is the talk of the town after her dance video surfaced online. The singer and actress is being roasted for her dance moves in the clip she posted on her TikTok account.

‘Idols SA’ judge Thembi Seete’s dance moves left Mzansi peeps scratching their heads. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

The Gomora star was getting down to Rema and Selena Gomez's song Calm Down in the clip. Her dance moves left many on social media scratching their heads.

A tweep with the handle @kulanicool re-posted the clip of the Idols SA judge on his Twitter timeline. @kulanicool captioned the video of Thembi Seete busting not so smooth moves:

"Bathong BoomShaka."

Tweeps took to the tweeps comment section and laughed out loud at the former Boom Shaka member's dance moves.

@NewPersoncpt said:

"She must rest, just now she shifts a bone."

@kulanicool commented:

"Senior Citizen Thembi Seete."

@Mzukhona_87 wrote:

"Thembi and Pharrell Williams have been 33 years old since the days of Noah and the floods."

@Iam_Mpesh said:

"How have I not noticed all these years ba she has two left feet. I still love her though."

@kearabilwemash2 commented:

"Her TikToks are so cute because her moves are so fast even on slow songs okare she dances to the lyrics sometimes."

@RusselSetsomi wrote:

"Leave Shaka Boom Boom alone."

@PromiseLerato9 added:

"Hai, there's something lacking in her dance moves, songs like this; you need to be sed*ctive, not rough."

Jennifer Hudson shows love to Idols SA singer Nozi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jennifer Hudson has taken to her timeline to show love to Idols SA singer Nozi. The singing competition contestant sang her heart out when she performed the Grammy-winning artist's song, Giving Myself.

Taking to social media, the Oscars-winning actress sang Nozi's praises. She even shared a clip of Nozi belting out the tune live on the Idols SA stage. The US singer gave Nozi her flowers for slaying the classic song.

South Africans took to Jennifer Hudson's comment section to share their thoughts after she praised the aspiring singer.

Source: Briefly News