DJ Maphorisa is turning his back on the trolls and building his legacy

The popular producer recently shared his new building project, suspected to be either a nightclub or recording studio

Fans as well as Oskido congratulated Porry on his latest move and couldn't wait to see what becomes of it

DJ Maphorisa has something big coming up and shared a video of his building project with excited fans. Images: djmaphorisa, oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa is planning something big and gave fans a glimpse of his new project. The Soweto Baby hitmaker revealed what appears to be a building being constructed and was showered with praise by Oskido, who got fans excited over what Porry is up to.

Followers flooded the comments trying to guess what he could be constructing.

Maphorisa shows off building project

At the beginning of the week, DJ Maphorisa was caught up in online drama stirred up by an ex-con making demeaning allegations against the producer. Now, it seems all of that is behind him as he looks to bigger things.

The producer recently showed off his new building project and was congratulated by Oskido, who couldn't contain his excitement.

The video was shared by the Kalawa Jazmee founder, who implied that they're constructing something much bigger than Midrand's Mall of Africa:

"Always be building for the future."

Fans hyped over Maphorisa and Oskido's project

Mzansi is wracking their brains trying to figure out what the men are up to while also praising their big moves:

drmusamthombeni said:

"Wheeeeeeeeee I can imagine what’s coming here."

malum_wakho responded:

"Biggest studio upcoming!"

nkanyisojavesa commented:

"Izinja ze game, salute!"

karabobrightning posted:

"Inspired!"

protokat_rsa added:

"Bro, I love Maphorisa, I respects the elders."

p__styles_ asked:

"What are you building??"

sk_marloe_zw said:

"All respect to the grootmans, the game-changers."

mbutana_ig responded:

"Black excellence!"

DJ Maphorisa buys equipment for aspiring DJ

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the producer's heartwarming gesture when he surprised an aspiring DJ with new equipment to kick-start his career.

Phorry has been praised on numerous occasions for helping other artists and continues to show his heart of gold despite rumours of him being an industry gatekeeper.

He recently blasted the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for not supporting Amapiano stars, requesting help for the artists' visas when travelling abroad for shows.

Source: Briefly News