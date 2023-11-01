Mama Joy discussed the funding of her expensive overseas trips, emphasizing her passion for attending events like the Rugby World Cup in France

She stated that she doesn't concern herself with who pays for her trips, as her primary focus is enjoying the sporting experience

She also denied rumours that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize financially supports her travels, emphasizing her dedication to her sports fandom and love for the game

Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy is finally answering questions about who funds her expensive overseas trips following her return from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mama Joy has addressed the rumours about who pays for her trips. Image: @mamajoy_chauke and @kwa_mamkhize

Mama Joy on how she affords travelling to games

Mama Joy is undoubtedly one of the most well-travelled sports fans in the world. The number one sports fan who arrived back home with the Springboks after spending weeks in Paris, France opened up about her expenses.

Speaking to veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa on his show Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mama Joy said she does not care who foots the bills for her trips, she just enjoys being there. She said:

"As long as I’m there, I don’t care who paid for me or whatever. Whether it was the president or whoever, I just wanted to be at the World Cup. The thing is, if you’re doing something, people will talk. If you’re doing nothing, they have nothing to talk about"

Mama Joy debunks claims MaMkhize pays for her expensive trips

The rumour mill has been spinning since Mama Joy's trip to France. Many concluded that extravagant businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is the one who funds Mama Joy's trips. The sports fan poured cold water on the claims and said she only gets invited to matches.

"People are going to say ‘you chowed Mamkhize’s money’ I don’t know what to say! I’m a Royal AM supporter and she will follow me and check in on me. I don’t get paid by her for what I do, I do it for the love of the game."

