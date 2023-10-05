The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture has defended superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila's attendance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

The department's spokesperson expressed concern over the backlash, emphasising Mama Joy's role in representing South Africa

Many South Africans are still supporting Mama Joy and Botha's superfan statues but want the department to be more transparent

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has responded to the backlash surrounding superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila's presences at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The criticism was sparked by X (Twitter) user @RenaldoGouws, who seemed puzzled that Mama Joy and Msila were sent to the World Cup on taxpayers' money.

Department of Sports defends Mama Joy amid criticism

The Department of Sports issued a statement regarding the backlash Mama Joy and Msila received online. In a statement seen by Briefly News, the department's spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana, said the department finds the criticism concerning.

"It is concerning that when the World recognises their presence, thus celebrating the contribution of South African supporters at the World Cup, two of South Africa’s superfans are receiving criticism and insults from within the country," said Mpondwana.

Mpondwana explained that Mama Joy and Msila have been representing the country in France, and Mama Joy heads the Braai Army as the World Cup continues.

"She is raising the agency and voice of women in a male-dominated environment. It cannot be correct for South Africans who are refusing change to use the Rugby World Cup to push their underlying racism and patriarchal tendencies to bully and insult a woman who has built a profile as a superfan across all sporting codes from the bottom-up," wrote Mpondwana.

The department added that the superfan's presence at the World Cup demonstrates how South Africa is using sports to heal from past divisions. Mpondwana added that the department had sent other South Africans to various sporting events globally.

IOL reported that SA Rugby Union also sponsored Mama Joy's Rugby World Cup trip.

South Africans continue to defend Mama Joy and Msila

@master_ureself said:

"Well, well, Mama Joy’s haters are just trying to get some of that global spotlight she’s basking in. Jealous much? You know, if there was an Olympic medal for missing the point entirely, I’m pretty sure some folks would be gold medalists by now! "

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"Bra Rob, both of them are soccer fans. Rugby does have diehard fans. Every sport has fans. The Sports Department should do due diligence and identify such fans instead of using soccer fans for every sport. We love Mama Joy & Botha, but they should be kept in football/soccer."

@PeterMafreka1 said:

"They travelled all over the country to support our national football team wen it was not fashionable to do so. When Bafana was dubbed "bunch of losers" & no one bought tickets to watch them. They stood with them. It is for that reason that they deserve all the good that is happening."

@MaphutiClifford said:

"Show me two South African sports supporters who are more deserving of this than Mama Joy and Botha. Let's celebrate these two and give them support and love. They are there representing our nation with our beautiful colours."

@MrLee_1 said:

"We are happy with the support the Department is giving these two great South Afrikans, who sacrificed their own lives to lift the profile and visibility of South Afrika in all sporting codes. "

@sir_mbaks said:

"While I am happy for them for representing us in sporting events, it would be nice to have a transparent process for accountability. There is no question about their patriotism and the fact that they are no. 1 supporters, but if the dept remains unchecked, there’s a room for abuse."

