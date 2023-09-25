American Singer Maxwell performed at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

The R&B singer also previously announced that he was excited to perform once again in SA

South Africans reacted to his Sunday performance with some praising and applauding him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

American singer Maxwell's performance at the DStv Delicious Festival left South Africans happy. Image: Frazer Harrison, Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Neo-soul and R&B singer Gerald Maxwell Rivera reminded South Africans why he is an award-winning musician. The This Woman's Work singer gave a killer performance on Sunday.

Maxwell performs at the DStv Delicious Festival

The musician sure knows how to deliver a show-stopping performance. The 50-year-old American singer and record producer performed at the 10th Annual DStv Delicious International Music and Food Festival on Sunday, 24 September, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

Before his performance, Maxwell announced on his social media account that he was excited to return to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He also mentioned that he couldn't wait to perform yet again in the country.

The Pretty Wings hitmaker gave Mzansi a performance of a lifetime. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, 1Magic TV shared a clip of Maxwell on stage gracing peeps with his songs, the Twitter user said:

"The #DStvDeliciousFestival was sealed off with a performance of a lifetime from @_MAXWELL_!"

See the tweet below:

Maxwell's performance leaves Mzansi happy

Netizens were satisfied with the musician's performance. Though he didn't perform his most loved song, This Woman's Work, Maxwell still gave it his all.

See some of the comments below:

@Aubreychiibi praised:

"What a perfect way to close off an event #DStvDeliciousFestival."

@Gentlebroer responded:

"He didn't perfom This woman's work & Life Time."

@OriginalGumz said:

"Once in a lifetime experience #DStvDeliciousFestival."

@Fefelan wrote:

"Hail King Maxwell. Amazing performance."

@MzansiKnight said:

"Anticlimactic finish with no A Woman's Work.

@Sliemashandu wrote:

"He poured his heart out and left it on that stage. Amazing performer."

@Mphoriser_Tw replied:

"Amazing performance."

Angie Stone and Babyface rock DStv Delicious Festival

In a previous report, Briefly News mentioned that Angie Stone and Babyface would be headlining the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival in 2022.

This announcement has created great excitement among South Africans. Notably, fans like Anele Mdoda, a well-known celebrity, have expressed their enthusiasm and shared it with other fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News