Rapper A-Reece sure did leave a mark in Durban after his stellar performance recently

The Bad Guy hitmaker hosted his highly anticipated Reece Effect concert at the Warehouse in Durban

The star left fans impressed with his performance, as some can't wait for the Cape Town concert

Halala, A-Reece is back with a bang in the hip-hop music game. The star left his fans and followers on Saturday, 23 September 2023, wanting more of the killer performance he gave them.

A-Reece impresses Durban during his performance

Rapper A-Reece gave his fans what they've always been waiting for as he gave an electrifying performance recently that left netizens stunned.

The Sebenza hitmaker's country-wide tour, The Reece Effect concert, made its comeback this year, and the first city he performed at was Durban at the Warehouse.

After the show, the rapper posted on his Instagram timeline, where he thanked all his Durban fans who pulled through to his concert. He also advised his fans that he was heading to Cape Town for the next concert.

He said:

"Tour kicked off exactly how I expected. Durban always shows mad love when I touch down. It was extra special this time because I had my brothers, Jody & Kaydence, join me. God is good.

"I got nothing but love and respect for my n***a Blxckie. He’s been solid with me since we met, and I want the whole world to know I appreciate that. It’s high-key, some humbling sh*t."

See the post below:

Fans salute A-Reece for giving them the best performance

Shortly after A-Reece posted on his timeline, social media users flooded his comment section, applauding the rapper for giving them a killer performance. At the same time, some said they could not wait for his upcoming concert in Cape Town. See the comment below:

Thatboy_inherlife wrote:

"Durban $limes are wild."

Ash_Davids11 said:

"Tickets need to drop for CPT. We ready."

Sam_Slimee replied:

"We thank you too, Reece, and we love you here in Durban."

Novarsa_01 responded:

"We love you, Reece."

Luyanda_Siphiwe_Mdletshe wrote:

"Crazy experience."

Am.Mthoko said:

"Come again next year."

Towerranks wrote:

"High praise for the king, we love you more. Saturday was really a Hell Of A Night."

A-Reece pulls up in a Ferrari

2023 has been a good year for A-Reece. The rapper made headlines after pulling up in a luxurious red Ferrari in Cape Town.

An A-Reece Twitter stan account @Reececentre dropped the video of the star flexing the lush red car in front of fans waiting for his arrival. Ferraris are expensive, and even the used ones start at R1 million and could go up to R15 million.

A-Reece hints at upcoming album countdown

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that A-Reece has taken to his timeline to hint at a new album, and his fans are here for it. The rapper's stans went wild when he teased that there were only 10 weeks left until he dropped his new project.

The Sebenza hitmaker's fans have been asking their fave to drop a follow-up album to Paradise. He has been promising to drop Paradise 2 for a minute now; hence, his fans went cray-cray when he shared that he's cooking something that will drop on 21 October.

