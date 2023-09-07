A-Reece is in the final stages of dropping his long-awaited album, Paradise 2 (P2) and announced a tour leading up to the project's release

The rapper is bringing back the Reece Effect tour that will see him travel all around South Africa with his record label mates

Reece will take on Durban in the first leg of his tour as he plans to reveal more details soon

A-Reece's 'Reece Effect' tour will make stops in Durban, Capetown, Pretoria, and Johannesburg in its first phase before 'Paradise 2' arrives. Images: theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece recently announced the return of his popular Reece Effect tour taking off on 25 September. The rapper is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album, Paradise 2 in October and is excited to share his music on stage again. Fans can't wait to get to see A-Reece live before the arrival of his long-awaited project.

A-Reece gears up for Reece Effect

A-Reece fans have long since waited for the Reece Effect tour since the rapper built anticipation with the Road to Reece Effect in 2022.

Fans will finally get to experience A-Reece in full album mode as he prepares the release of Paradise 2 and a possible revenge pack ahead of the project.

Taking to his Instagram page, A-Reece revealed the official dates for the Reece Effect tour, where he'll make stops in Durban, Capetown, Pretoria, and Johannesburg in the first phase of the tour.

"THE REECE EFFECT TOUR: Phase One. More details to be announced soon."

Mzansi amped about the Reece Effect tour

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at the announcement while others were disappointed that their cities didn't make the cut:

