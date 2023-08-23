A-Reece is one of the most celebrated rappers in the country and has an army of fans who are always ready to fight his battles for him

Among his most loyal supporters is his girlfriend Rickelle whom Reece has been with for 5 years

The couple went on their social media pages to share the milestone with pictures from 2018 and 2023

A-Reece and his girlfriend Rickelle just celebrated their 5th anniversary. They shared photos of themselves at the beginning of their relationship and recently, celebrating their milestone on social media with supporters.

A-Reece celebrates 5 years with Rickelle

The couple began dating towards the end of The Wrecking Crew era. A-Reece and his group decided to disband much to fans' disappointment, and Rickelle was there to show her support.

Rickelle posted photos of them together in similar poses that are 5 years apart on her Instagram story to signify their longstanding romance. The couple also shared a meal and took more photos for their followers.

Fans shared their support and celebrated the couple's milestone:

di.deey said:

"That Reece and Rickelle Love."

nokwazii.i_ commented:

"Mom & dad!"

amu_2907 responded:

"thedoingthings family."

pronto_zm posted:

"‘23 Bonnie and Clyde."

iamzii_ quoted:

"I’m waking up to breakfast at Tashas in the Flamingo Room, Eating shrimp like the flamingos do."

youngkingdrizzy added:

"Good to see my boyy Reece happy!"

Rickelle and Reece define 'couple goals'

The couple often share photos of one another with encouraging captions, a sweet portrayal of the term "couple goals."

A-Reece recently launched his new apparel line and according to SA Hip Hop Mag, the rapper credited his girlfriend for the amount of work she put in.

"It was just me and my girlfriend and I was basically telling her what I want and she was bringing it to life, she did the most man."

Rickelle is a model for the line and often posts pictures rocking her man's merchandise. The entrepreneur and YouTuber also stars in music videos alongside Reece.

A-Reece recorded a song with AKA

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that Baby Boy is said to have recorded a song with AKA for his posthumous album Mass Country before he passed.

Though details of the collaboration are speculative, fans are mostly concerned about A-Reece releasing his long-awaited project, P2 (Paradise 2).

Reece has done more collaborations than release his own music and supporters are worried that he might fall off before the album arrives - the long wait continues.

