South African rapper A-reece has taken to social media to announce the release of his new single, Dream and hint new abum

However, the Meanwhile in Honeydew hitmaker did not reveal when his fans can expect the track, which features Marcus Harvey

A-fans Reece's are currently flocking to their timeline to share their joy after the musician made the announcement

A-Reece has started the countdown for his new body of work release date by adding hints to his timeline. He has, predictably, risen to the top of the trends list after the posting clues.

A-Reece is planning to drop a new album and single 'Dreams' which he features Marcus Harvey. Image: @areecesa

Source: Instagram

The Rollin' hitmaker announced on Twitter that he has a new song called Dreams, which features Marcus Harvey.

On Twitter, the Pretoria-based rapper shared the following stunning cover of the song:

The news fuels speculation among his fans that the talented rapper will soon release a new album, as he began dropping hints by counting down weeks online.

A-Reece shared the following post on Twitter:

A-Reece did not provide any additional information on when fans can expect to hear the new song. However, A-Reece's fans continued to flood their social media accounts with praise for the yet-to-be-released single and album.

@callmeteeman said:

"A-Reece now releasing every week..it's 2017 all over again."

@SihleIV_ wrote:

"Best rapper alive"

@PrettyFLACK5 shared:

"We keep on rollin' "

@AreeceMyFav posted:

"A-reece really working this year . We have been eating "

@indigophasha replied:

"it’s about to get nasty."

@TriggaBK commented:

"This is going to be a deadly duo."

@Makhaza_7 also said:

"Bro the consistency is crazy!!! Keep going!!!"

@tyson_priddy also wrote:

"Keep dropping those tracks bro. I fell in love with your latest track Rollin. "

@KING_ZHANA also shared:

"Thank you for the music"

@maxkeyrsa added:

"I've been waiting for this collaboration "

