Nasty C is a trully certified international after spending time in the United States with American rapper,T.I.'s son, Domani

The SMA hitmaker took to social media to boast about the amazing time he had while watching a soccer game with Domani

South Africans are flocking to his comment sections to gush about Nasty C's international celebrity status

Nasty C is living it up in the US with TI's Son, Domani, Ella Mai, and Murda Beatz in LA. Image: Paras Griffin, Emma McIntyre, and Trae Patton

Nasty C took to his timeline to brag about his time with T.I.'s son Domani.

The South African rapper was at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, watching an intense soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake.

"I get invited to watch a live game for the first time ever by Domani who, by the way, is the son of the guy who made me wanna rap," said Nasty C excitedly in an Instagram post.

Ella Mai and Murda Beatz were also present in the soccer game stadium.

However, while discussing his incredible time with the international stars, Nasty C made a dig at his father. According to the post, when the rapper was 13 years old, his father denied him tickets to a Pirates game.

Nasty C describes the incident as the most traumatic of his life, which led to him losing interest in everything soccer-related. The SMA rapper jokingly called out everyone who went to the game with his father, including his brother Ayanda.

Nasty C shared the following posts on Instagram:

Netizens react to Nasty C's mixed emotions posts

@wayde700 said:

"Bro is living my dream "

@phumlaniyalo wrote:

" The coolest Kid in the world"

@_john.m.m shared:

"Boss moves ❤️ ✈"

@rindzi_m posted:

"Chilling with T.I kid "

@joeydrumzsa replied:

"Nah this is too cool "

@heavenboy.__ commented:

"Nasty so inspirational"

@ace_wxrld also said"

, “Success is the greatest revenge”

@orchid_musiq also wrote:

"Big flex right here!"

@_simple.vibes also shared:

"I've always wondered how a guy from Africa didn't like football mehn... but now, it all makes sense!!! "

@thehumanhollywood added:

"Talk about a real manifestation… law of attraction at work here."

