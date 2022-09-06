Cassper Nyovest took to social media to write a lengthy thread about his incredible time in the United Kingdom

Cass claims to have met some of the biggest names in global entertainment, including Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, and others

Netizens have reacted negatively to Nyovests' post, with some calling him a liar because there is no proof

4 Steps Back hitmaker Cassper Nyovest is in the United Kingdom and appears to be having the time of his life.

Cassper Nyovest says he attended a party with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and many more international stars. Image: Earl Gibson and Jason Koerner

Taking to Twitter, Nyovest shared a lengthy social media thread to his fans, gushing about a lit party he attended. Cass was hanging out with big names like the legendary American rapper Busta Rhymes, hilarious comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle, and a slew of other talented celebrities.

"Honored an invite from a good friend and it turned into a legendary night. Not only did I party with my dude Dave Chappelle but I got lit with Chris Rock, Busta Rhymes, Giggs, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Derek Chisora & Splif. No cameras were allowed in the party so I have no pictures."

Cass said that his first interaction with Busta Rhymes on the night wasn't the best, but after getting to know each other, they couldn't leave each other's sides.

"When I met Busta he ain't no me so he pushed me to the side. I moved respectfully, and that's when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was. Busta's energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS!"

Unfortunately, Cass said that pics were not allowed at the venue, so there is no concrete proof that he met the stars.

On Twitter Cassper Nyovest shared the following lengthy thread:

South Africans share funny reactions to Cassper Nyovest's claims

@abey_abe said:

"Source : trust me dude "

@MichaelShaneJa2 wrote:

"I also Partied with Drake & Will Smith last night…was crazy then I even had drinks with Kanye West but the thing is Casper there were also no cameras allowed so I got no photos too"

@BhenguSmiso shared:

"No need to explain abt the camera not allowed part, you don't owe anyone evidence"

@Xunen4 posted:

"Out of the things that never happened... this one NEVER HAPPENED THE MOST"

@African_Clarity replied:

"Mina I saw and greeted Shane Eagle last week at the waterfront. I Didn't get time to take pics "

@mv3lomartin commented:

"These are all Hip-hop legends for those who don’t know. This is huge."

@Nyanomtu also said:

"You are lying "

@flavordaman also wrote:

"So we don have any proof boss."

@Khat94_ added:

"This is why cameras were not allowed, you're busy revealing everything about the party already ‍."

Cassper Nyovest links up with Young Stunna in London, fans react: “We want a collaboration”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in London. The award-winning rapper and entrepreneur has been sharing pictures of his overseas trip with millions of social media fans.

Mufasa recently turned heads when he flaunted his drip in another post. Peeps shared mixed reactions to the lime and black motorsport-inspired look.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the Amademoni rapper updated fans who have been glued to their phones that he met up with fellow rapper Young Stunna in the European city. Young Stunna seemed to have admired Cassper Nyovest's sneakers in the pics.

