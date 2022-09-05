Cassper Nyovest has been living it up in London lately, and he has been keeping his fans updated with his frequent posts

The award-winning rapper recently shared pictures alongside fellow hitmaker Young Stunna on his pages

Mzansi loved that the stars linked up in London, and others even asked the Mama I Made It hitmaker to collaborate with Young Stunna

Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in London. The award-winning rapper and entrepreneur has been sharing pictures of his overseas trip with millions of social media fans.

Cassper Nyovest shared photos of when he met Young Stunna in London. Image: @casspernyovest and @youngstunna_rsa.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa recently turned heads when he flaunted his drip in another post. Peeps shared mixed reactions to the lime and black motorsport-inspired look.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the Amademoni rapper updated fans who have been glued to their phones that he met up with fellow rapper Young Stunna in the European city. Young Stunna seemed to have admired Cassper Nyovest's sneakers in the pics. He wrote:

"Met Up with Young Stunna while in London."

As expected, fans rushed to the comments section to hype the stars. Some even called on the rappers to hit the studio and cook a fire track.

@a_swagg_the_real_stiffler said:

"In the parallel universe you have a feature with kendrick Lamar and you buried him#DonBill"

@brandonbreezy2346 commented:

"We want this collabo @casspernyovest"

@lesomo_sunny added:

"Check out his iG stories. He is living his best life in London"

@Terifik_Cafu noted:

"Stunna dressed like it's the middle of winter in London "

@MSENTIFICATI9N wrote:

"Meet young stunna in London ,the kid said I'm his inspiration man I keep running the game while sipping billiato on the rocks "

AKA says he is not a fan of the diss songs making waves in the hip-hop industry: "This entire thing is goofy"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA has spoken out about the diss tracks that have taken over the country's hip-hop industry. Big Zulu was the one who started the trend with his song titled 150 Bars which fired shots at all the big-name rappers in the country.

Many other rappers who were mentioned in the track have since fired back at Big Zulu. K.O, Duncan and Kwesta all released diss tracks, with Kwesta's song titled Quantham regarded as the best so far.

Fans might not be getting a diss track from their fav AKA despite waiting anxiously. The Supa Mega recently took to his Twitter page to denounce the trend. He said the entire thing is goofy and embarrassing.

