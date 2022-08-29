Award-winning South African rapper AKA has shared his thoughts on the trending diss tracks in the SA hip-hop industry

The rapper who is among those who were fired at by Big Zulu in his fiery diss track 150 Bars

He took to his social media pages to say that the diss tracks are an embarrassment because they are making songs about who owns who’s H1

AKA has spoken out about the diss tracks that have taken over the country's hip-hop industry. Big Zulu was the one who started the trend with his song titled 150 Bars that fired shots at all the big name rappers in the country.

Many other rappers who were mentioned in the track have since fired back at Big Zulu. K.O, Duncan and Kwesta all released diss tracks with Kwesta's song titled Quantham regarded as the best so far.

Fans might not be getting a diss track from their fav AKA despite waiting anxiously. The Supa Mega recently took to his Twitter page to denounce the trend. He said the entire thing is goofy and embarassing. He wrote:

"This entire thing is goofy. I saw a picture of Foca in a Cullinan last night … we are busy making songs about who owns who’s H1. It’s embarrassing."

The Energy rapper's fans shared the same sentiments saying rappers can revive the hip hop industry without blasting each other.

@blx_nco said:

"That's what you guys are good at doing (tearing each other down in the name of the sport of hip-hop) Watch the folks who always uplift each other win while you eat their crumbs. Love to see it!!!"

@therealthemba1 wrote:

"Who actually owns the H1 enlighten us, I'm sure the owner of the H1 is scared of the big slap."

