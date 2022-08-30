Lady Du has called the SAMAs out for allegedly being a scam and accused the event's organising committee of nepotism

The Amapiano singer was not happy with some of the people who were chosen to perform and the artists who walked away with awards on the night

The star alleged that the artist who won the biggest award over the weekend is managed by the same person who was tasked with organising performers

Lady Du has slammed the SAMAs. The Amapiano artist took to her timeline and called the organisers of the annual ceremony out.

Lady Du has accused the SAMAs organising committee of nepotism.

Source: Instagram

The yanos DJ accused the organising committee of nepotism. She revealed that the artist who won the biggest award on the night is allegedly managed by a person who bagged the tender for organising artists who performed on the night.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner further revealed that a lot of musicians did not attend the ceremony because they already knew who was going to win. Lady Du further said on Twitter:

"The set up was too obvious."

Lady Du said she spoke out after the controversial show because she doesn't work for people that control her brand. She continued:

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their views on her tweets. Many agreed that the whole SAMAs system is a "scam".

@Ang_243 wrote:

"Lool, a lot of y'all didn't perform because y'all love money nje. These awards are meant for y'all as artists but you guys still don't appreciate f*kol."

@princeofpitorii commented:

"They ruined the whole award system shem. If you got bo ma 20k you can just buy an award aii. It ain't about who truly deserves it no more!"

@quinton_sir said:

"The playing field in our entertainment space is never level."

@luthando_J wrote:

"Tag your fellow artist baphendule and y'all come up with a solution thina asazi."

@mrmandela01 added:

"Uncle Riky Rick once warned us."

Umlando bags Viral Song of the Year, Mzansi reacts

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans shared their reactions after Umlando bagged the Viral Song of the Year. The song was big on social media platforms thanks to #UmlandoDanceChallenge.

The Amapiano song belongs to Toss, 9umba, Mdoovar, Sino Msolo, Sir Trill, Young Stunna, Lady Du. On Sunday night, 29 August the single scooped the coveted award at the South African Music Awards.

Yanos fans took to Twitter to react to the exciting news shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many agreed that the lit single deserved the accolade as scores of South African men and women participated in the dance challenge.

