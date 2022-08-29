Mzansi music lovers have reacted to Umlando winning the Viral Song of the Year award at the recent South African Music Awards

The song belongs to a number of yanos artists including Mdoovar, Sino Msolo, Sir Trill, Young Stunna, Lady Du, Toss and 9umba

Amapiano fans are over the moon after the single bagged the accolade and agreed that it deserved to win the hotly-contested category

South Africans have shared their reactions after Umlando bagged the Viral Song of the Year. The song was big on social media platforms thanks to #UmlandoDanceChallenge.

‘Umlando’ bagged the Viral Song of the Year award at the SAMAs. Image: @youngstunna_rsa, @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Yanos fans took to Twitter to react to the exciting news shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Many agreed that the lit single deserved the accolade as scores of South African men and women participated in the dance challenge.Some even revealed that they also participated in the challenge that went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

@Indlovukazieee wrote:

"Asbonge, well deserved."

@Boozlay said:

"My baby's favourite song."

@ELBELLA_E commented:

"Well deserved."

@LadyMcMame added:

"These other artists ruined this song."

SAMAs Artist of the Year winner leaves Mzansi scratching their heads

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African Music Awards' SAMPRA Artist of the Year winner has left Mzansi music lovers confused. The winner of the category is Haksul Musiq.

Many people took to social media to complain that they don't even know the artist and have never heard his songs. He was competing with the likes of Makhadzi, Emtee and A-Reece in the category.

The SAMAs social media team took to Twitter to announce that Haksul Musiq, who has only 1 693 followers on Instagram, bagged the coveted award.

"This is one award we’re sure you’ve been waiting for! The @OfficialSAMPRA Artist of the Year is Haksul Musiq. You’re on fire! #SAMA28."

Confused tweeps took to the SAMAs' comment section to share their thoughts on the winner.

Source: Briefly News