The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) Artist of the Year winner has left Mzansi music lovers scratching their heads

Haksul Musiq bagged the highly-contested category, beating popular artists of Makhadzi, Emtee and A-Reece

Music lovers took to the timeline to share that they've never heard even one song from the winner of the category

The South African Music Awards' SAMPRA Artist of the Year winner has left Mzansi music lovers confused. The winner of the category is Haksul Musiq.

Haksul Musiq bagged the SAMAs Artist of the Year award. Image: @musiq_haksul

Source: Instagram

Many people took to social media to complain that they don't even know the artist and have never heard his songs. He was competing with the likes of Makhadzi, Emtee and A-Reece in the category.

The SAMAs social media team took to Twitter to announce that Haksul Musiq, who has only 1 693 followers on Instagram, bagged the coveted award.

"This is one award we’re sure you’ve been waiting for! The @OfficialSAMPRA Artist of the Year is Haksul Musiq. You’re on fire! #SAMA28."

Confused tweeps took to the SAMAs' comment section to share their thoughts on the winner.

@Zygomaticus23 said:

"I haven't participated in SAMAs voting for nearly half a decade, so I'm in no position to judge any winner. My question goes out to the people who voted this gent, Uban' lo mjita? I have never heard of a single track from him and judging by the comments section, I'm not the only one."

@amo_stefaans wrote:

"I can't believe Makhadzi lost to this person. Does anyone even know him?"

@TN_Maine99 commented:

"I'm a regular TikTok user and I can confidently, proudly and unapologetically state that I've never seen that guy. And by regular I mean every single day."

@kingachaz said:

"Even I have more views than this guy."

@ShadowMV_17 added:

"How did this guy even get to be nominated?"

