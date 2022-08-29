Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa took to social media to vent after things did not go his way with #SAMA28

This comes after the talented DJ was overlooked for numerous awards after introducing Amapiano and SA music to the world

His fans flocked to his comments section to criticise #SAMA28 for being unjust following Madumane's impact on the SA music industry in recent years

DJ Maphorisa has slammed #SAMA28 after ignoring his impact throughout the years. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa is furious on Twitter after being passed over for major awards at #SAMA28.

The extravagant two-day award show, held on August 27 and 28, saw many big names in the SA music industry, including Zakes Bantwini and Makhadzi, walked away with awards. Despite being the most nominated artist for #SAMA28, Maphorisa lost on many of those categories. He only received one award, which was for the most streamed song of the year.

Taking to Twitter, the talented DJ shared a fiery post after losing major categories such as Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year. He slammed #SAMA28 by saying:

"U cnt cheat the numbers n screw the samas forever doesn’t even bring food on the table."

On Twitter, Maphorisa shared the following tweet:

Maphorisa's fans react to his fiery post directed at #SAMA28

@Mageu93045060 said:

"The categories didn't make sense. Who is chymamusic? Which song does he have? Can Metro please bring back the awards? I'll foot the bill. Every category must be voted for."

@Rams85865205 wrote:

"I knew it that was corrupt when I saw DJ Tira on stage. That was for KZN artist SAMAs, rest madumane."

@gk_8thwrldwndr shared:

"Artists doing big things ain't getting the recognition. This frustrates me coz Amapiano should be on big stages but only TikTok piano is getting recognition."

@BrunoTaylor2090 posted:

"I understand how you feel. When Cassper was literally on top of the world, they did the same thing to him too, and it was after Fill up too. The moral of the story, we the people, know that last year n this year, u did the most. Not even the SAMAs can take that away."

@lunga_Mgcina replied:

"Ricky Rick said that a long time ago. Why did it take you so long to see that SA Music Awards ke BIG FLOP"

@keigbeeMA added:

"Learn to clap hands for others. Until it's your turn, accept you didn't get any & push yourself to do more of what you did."

