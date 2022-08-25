Black Coffee took to social media to share with his followers how much fun he is having on his international tour

hw posted a short video of himself finishing his set to a cheering crowd after blessing them with nothing but lit beats to sway to

Proud South Africans peeps have since flocked to the talented dj's comments section to praise the Grammy award winning DJ

Black Coffee is a world-renowned DJ, so it makes sense for him to travel around the globe.

Black Coffee has ticked off his fifth country stop for his international tour. Image: Jack Vartoogian and Mindy Small

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee shared a video performing in Croatia. In the short clip, the talented DJ can be seen finishing his set and receiving a standing ovation from a lit international crowd. He expressed gratitude for the great audience response and even captioned his recent tweet saying:

"Thank you Croatia ♥"

Black Coffee shared the following video with his Twitter followers:

After Black Coffee shared the video, Mzansi peeps flocked to the comments section. Despite the fact that the popular DJ has held concerts abroad, many netizens were still impressed by his presence in Croatia.

@Vus_Bkhumalo89 said:

"Music truly is a universal language "

@voxx_propeller wrote:

"Ngyakubongela mfanomdala mukhulu umsebenzi osuwenzile and sibukela kuwe (Congratulations Black Coffee. You are doing amazing. Thank you for being an inspiration to many.)"

@88_inv shared:

"The power of music and talent."

@Jabulan05567932 posted:

"Dog nation ✊salute my brother"

@SSDandala replied:

"The KING!"

@KG_PhamotseInc added:

"Superstar "

Black Coffe has toured many countries and continues to do so. Briefly News recently reported that Coffee would be performing in five different countries throughout August. On Instagram, the Grammy-winning DJ announced the following stops:

"Gearing up for a busy week back in the box! Five countries in 10 days, where will I be seeing you?August 16: @sealounge August 17: , @phibeachofficial, August 20: @hiibizaofficial. August 22: @santannamykonos, August 24: @sonusfestival"

DJ Black Coffee’s son Esona says Dad’s fame brings intense pressure after starting his own music career

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

