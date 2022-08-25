Warren Masemola announced on social media that he has been cast in a new role in Showtime's drama series King Shaka

The talented actor is known for playing a variety of roles that have entertained Mzansi people from all walks of life

Following a post about how grateful he is to the director, Warren's followers flocked to his comments section

Warren Masemola is one of Mzansi actors who can nail any role. His acting feels genuine and personal, which is probably why he was cast in Showtime's King Shaka drama series.

'Ses' Top La' actor Warren Masemola has bagged new role in Showtime's 'King Shaka'. Image: Masi Losi and Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Warren expressed gratitude for being a part this iconic story. He thanked director Antoine Fuqua for seeing star quality enough to cast him in the drama. Warren gushed about his new role, saying:

"I’m so excited to be a part of this outstanding international cast of Showtime’s King Shaka by Antoine Fuqua, a dream come true."

Warren Masemola shared the following post on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps react to Masemola's new role

@BraBiza465 said:

"Lmao yeah no you triggered Us all with this pic. Can't wait for the show though❤️"

@CdeMavuto wrote:

"You'll be fit to play shaka bro"

@ngixwayile shared:

"Congratulations brother. Whenever I see you doing things it makes me happy. Your craft is amazing "

@VePhala posted:

"Ah, obvious you’re going to kill it."

@vusimsane2 replied:

"Congratulations Mr. Masemola‍♂️ God is good always All the best Ntate"

@nomthmahamotse added:

"Congrats my brother it's because you are a great actor."

Variety reports that the series is based on true events. It follows Shaka's rise to power when he united multiple African tribes in the early 19th century.

"We hope to bring this saga to life, all the tears, sweat and blood, all the joy and sorrow, all the intimacy and intensity and humanity. In short, we’re going to rock the world with this one,” said Fuqua.

