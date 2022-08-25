DJ Maphorisa is doing his part to give others opportunities in music, including using his platform to give them a chance at making it big

South African musician DJ Maphorisa was with Andrea The Vocalist, and was blown away by the young singer

DJ Maphorisa's post received support from the DJ's followers, who thought that the boy will definitely go far

DJ Maphorisa shared a clip of a little boy, Andrea, from Zimbabwe, singing his heart out. DJ Maphorisa's clip caused quite a buzz on social media

DJ Maphorisa used his platform to show off Zimbabwean kid singer Andrea in hopes that he would gain a bigger audience Image: Instagram /@djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa's move to promote Andrea The Vocalist is an attempt at opening doors for more untapped talent. DJ Maphorisa's efforts away welcome to netizens who want a fresh voice on the scene.

DJ Maphorisa impressed by Andrea The Vocalist

DJ Maphorisa shared a clip of a Zimbabwean boy singing. The DJ wrote:

"Meet Andrea The Vocalist, only 13 years old from Zimbabwe. I just want to change peoples lives."

Most netizens were impressed by the young boy's singing; some even mentioned DJ Tira to get him to work with the boy. Others compared the young boy to legends Oliver Mutukudzi and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

@PhoriVRC commented:

"Beautiful, let’s add those beats and melodies to perfect it, and let’s make him go viral. Very original Maphorisa."

@Tabengwa711 commented:

"The next Oliver?"

@_keabear_ commented:

"From Victoria Falls to the world!"

@GembeNtethelelo commented:

"Yvonne Chaka Chaka 2.0."

@Nathi_Menziwa commented:

"This boy has been trending all year, glad he's finally getting on."

Amapiano lovers deeply hurt by Scorpion King Mix removal on streaming platforms

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa is one of Mzansi's finest Amapiaino performers, and he recently released a fire music mix on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, Phori notified his followers that the popular Scorpion King Mix has been deleted from the streaming platform. According to his tweet, Universal Music yanked the mix because it included Thokoza a song by Sam Deep. He further said that the reason for the abrupt withdrawal is that they want to release the hit song first.

As soon as the lit playlist disappeared, Maphorisa's fans swarmed to his comment sections to express their disappointment. Of course, some people were hurt, while others gave Madumane advice.

