Durban rapper Duncan appears to have pulled out of his rap battle with Big Zulu after sharing a cryptic post on social media

The Tsiki Tsiki hitmaker is expected to drop a diss track in response to Big Zulu's trending 150 Bars in which he shaded the entire SA hip-hop industry

Duncan's fans encouraged their fave to drop the highly-anticipated song on Friday as expected and asked him to stop fooling around

Duncan appears to pull out of the ongoing rap battle with Big Zulu. The rapper took to his timeline and shared a cryptic post.

Duncan appears to have pulled out of rap battle with Big Zulu following his cryptic post. Image: Duncan SA/Facebook, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is eagerly waiting for the Tsiki Tsiki hitmaker's response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars. In the trending song, Nkabi mopped the floor with Duncan.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker hilariously spitted that Duncan is ice cold these days, adding that he last had a hit during his Tsiki Tsiki days. Nkabi's beef with the award-winning rap star started back then when Skuva blue-ticked him when he asked for a feature.

Duncan is expected to drop the diss track on Friday, 26 August. K.O and Kwesta have already released their responses to Big Zulu's single. Taking to Twitter, Durban-born rapper wrote:

"Ngyaxolisa mzansi (I apologise, SA) I QUIT."

Hip-hop heads took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many told him to stop playing because they're waiting for him to drop the joint.

@SaneleKhuzwayo_ wrote:

"Don't be scared Dun Dun, wena just release the track, we will handle the rest."

@DjGuski said:

"Hope this is not a Goodbye."

@IamTariqBravo commented:

"He is joking."

@SitholeGuyborn wrote:

"Those bars better be hyped as your build up."

@MarxTasia said:

"Singakushaya nje, that is not even an option."

@DineoManamela1 added:

"Udlala ngathi wena (you're playing with us) we know you’re busy cooking."

