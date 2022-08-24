Duncan has announced that he'll drop the Big Zulu diss track on Friday in response to the trending 150 Bars

The Durban-born rapper shared that he'll "bury" his fellow KZN rapper on the day after Big Zulu dissed him in the viral 150 Bars track

Hip-hop heads shared that they're ready for Duncan's response after K.O dropped his response to Big Zulu on Monday

Duncan is ready to take on Big Zulu. The rapper has taken to his timeline to share that he'll drop a diss track directed at the Mali Eningi hitmaker on Friday, 26 August.

Duncan is set o drop his Big Zulu diss track on Friday, 26 August. Image: Duncan SA/Facebook, @bigzulu_sa

Big Zulu has been trending since he dropped 150 Bars on Friday, 19 August. In the track, Nkabi dissed the likes of Duncan, K.O, Cassper Nyovest and Emtee, among other popular rappers.

Taking to Twitter, Duncan shared that he's ready to bury Big Zulu after he shaded him. Skuva said:

"Sorry for the long wait ngith anginazise ukuth UMGCWABO uzoba ngo FRIDAY."

The Durban-based rapper also shared the cover art of the diss track on his timeline.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Duncan's post. Most of them are ready for their fave to drop fire punchlines and bars:

@Sibabalwe89 said:

"You'll literally take 7 days just to respond to this? I wonder how many months or years you'll take to respond if Zulu responds to you with a whole track."

@BlaqSantaClaus commented:

"Duncan is a lyrical god and legend of punchlines. Kuzoshuba."

@Sbusioso wrote:

"Stop embarrassing yourself mkhaya wami after KO nobody must release a response."

@samkelosam2514 said:

"Yesterday it was the memorial service and it was Hosted by KO. Hopefully the funeral uzobe ushisa kakhulu lol Bashwe."

@LeboChomakae added:

"@BigZulu_ZN Apologize you still got time to do so."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song. Pearl Thusi said:

"Big Zulu catalyzing the revival of SA hip hop around the same time the Zulu King being coronated is kinda dope."

