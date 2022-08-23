South African rapper Cassper Nyovest decided to compliment himself on his hard work in South African music

Cassper Nyovest shared his opinion that he is responsible for most of the hype around rap in the country

Netizens responded to Cassper's presumptuous tweet, with many in disagreement as they named Big Zulu as the real attraction in hip hop

Cassper Nyovest had some hip-hop fans up in arms with an outrageous claim. The rapper told his followers that he is responsible for the excitement on the rap scene.

Cassper Nyovest's tweet comes after he dropped his new song, Put Your Hands Up. Most people did not take Cassper Nyovest's statement seriously as they insisted that Big Zulu is the man of the moment.

Cassper Nyovest has tweeps disagreeing with him

Cassper Nyovest shared a post on Twitter where he said:

"Everytime I do some rap stuff, rap becomes a topic. It's undeniable now."

Many reacted to Cassper and were convinced that the rapper was stealing Big Zulu's thunder from his diss track 140 Bars.

@DodiLuxolo commented:

"Wait...wait... is he taking credit for what @BigZulu_ZN did after the single he dropped that was just noise?? make it make sense."

@Skirmis34 commented:

"Weeeh sfelane main character syndrome."

@mteezo_dsa commented:

"Shout out to Big Zulu and K.O, Not you bruh."

@Themba65531838 commented:

"Big Zulu saved you... Got give credit where it's due. Stop playing."

@themba_raw90 commented:

"Zulu stole our line ke hip-hop."

