Reason has praised Big Zulu and K.O for dropping fire diss tracks which are currently trending on social media

Big Zulu dissed K.O and other rappers, including Cassper Nyovest and Emtee, and K.O has dropped Omega Freestyle in response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars

Reason shared that both K.O and Big Zulu cater for the same market but will be judged according to their styles of flow and bars delivery

Reason has shared his thoughts on the trending diss tracks by K.O and Big Zulu. The lyricist took to his timeline to let Mzansi know what he thinks about K.O's response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars.

Reason praised Big Zulu and K.O for releasing fire diss tracks. Image: @reasonhd_, @mrcashtime, @bigzulu_sa

K.O dropped Omega Freestyle in response to Big Zulu's diss track. In the Mali Eningi hitmaker's song, he shaded K.O for having trended last when he dropped Caracara during his hey day.

In response, K.O shaded Big Zulu for "crying" over being blue-ticked when he asked for a feature. He also hilariously claimed hip-hop heads switched off their sound systems whenever Big Zulu's verse on Mali Eningi came on.

Taking to Twitter, Reason, who has switched genres, shared his opinion on both the rappers' diss tracks, flows and bars. He said:

"KO & BIG ZULU pretty much cater to the 'same' market. Both of them are Zulu rappers. Both of them rap their a**es off when they feel like it. Both of them are killing the radio charts too. And both of them are top of mind artists RIGHT NOW. It’s now a matter of styles."

Local hip-hop heads took to Reason's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his opinion:

@CageyFlow said:

"Ai this guy. He's an analyst now. Like so much lyricism inside him and he let that go. Crazy."

@Jabulee4 wrote:

"Y’all disrespect KO unprovoked on this APP! Same market njani sbali when Big Zulu appeals more to amabhinca who are fiercely LOYAL to their artists. Of course he will sell and top charts as long as he appeals to them. KO makes very good music nje in general, no limits!"

@iamRTI commented:

"K.O is not a Zulu rapper, don't box him. He's versatile, he can eat up any rapper vernac or not."

@TeeTouchza added:

"K.O and Big Zulu definitely don't cater to the same market, I refuse. K.O is more English rap based than Zulu."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song.

