Master KG took to Twitter to address some of the criticism he has recently received from netizens

Many Mzansi people have dubbed his music, claiming that it has the same beat but a different melody

Netzens have flocked to his comments section to share their own amusing responses to the dj's orhinally hilarious one

Master KG has hit back at trolls who took time out of their day to mock his music, despite it making waves in Mzansi and abroad.

Mater KG has clapped back to trolls saying he makes the same music. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the Jerusalema hitmaker stated that some people think his music sounds the same. KG then made it absolutely clear that he will not change his sound for anyone. He even compared his production moves to fast food brands to ensure that everyone understood his point.

"Those who say my beats sound the same, do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's? Naa"

On Twitter, Master KG shared the following hilarious post:

Netizens share hilarious responses to Master KG's comparison

@dhlaxthememer said:

"We can stop listening to music and not die. But if we stop eating food we will die. Yet this man is comparing beats to food. Yet we buy food and download music for free."

@Lebb_Music wrote;

" At least add some chips or crushers with Oreos, some snack burger nyana, it can't be chicken wings. But on the other hand, everyone has a signature move I guess"

@Lipra_LM shared:

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with ur beats. They r unique, we can automatically relate to them at first glance."

@isthatmark posted:

"Really not the same thing, but your craft is yours to do with as you please."

@wexa11 replied:

"Keep your signature bro, those who say you sound the same are not your fans and they don’t really listen to your music."

@MtungwaThato added:

"They don’t believe me when I say Nomcebo is the real star, but continue streetwise!"

According to TshisaLIVE, the trolls come after Mater KG's song Dali Nguwe, in which he features Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, and Obeey Amor reached 15 million views on YouTube.

