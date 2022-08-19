A creative food-orientated proposal brought out the inner comedians of the people of Mzansi for its uniqueness

A picture of the romantic gesture was posted on the restaurant, Chef Lala's Kitchen, on Facebook

The out-of-the-box expression of the intention to marry has made South Africans put on their creative hats by sharing witty and funny comments

A delicious and unorthodox food proposal has got South Africans sharing hilarious and clever comments.

Mzansi gave gut-busting comments on this creative food platter proposal: Images: Chef Lala's Kitchen/ Facebook, ljubaphoto/ Getty Images

The proposal was shared online by Chef Lala's Kitchen, which has a moderate following on Facebook, with the caption:

"A man who proposes with a platter..."

The appetizing gesture of marriage shows a wooden tray decked-out a with an assortment of tasty-looking meat, which Happy Oscar Phiri, the smart man behind the proposal, commented on as well by saying:

"Thank you for the hospitality and good food, I was scared she might say no."

The uniqueness of it all has got Mzansi bringing their A-game in terms of witty responses while applauding the man on his romantic creativity. See the funny comments below:

Malungila Mushanga said:

"I don’t have sense. I will eat the sauce written will you marry me, lol."

Sugar Plum Bae mentioned:

"He is clever. Some of us who love eating can say yes and realise later that the matter is serious."

Tina Chibuye commented:

"Ohh, so such men exist huh... My soulmate, hope you have seen this post."

Chisomo Nalumbwe shared:

"Going back home with a ring and a full stomach."

Mwa Mba Ndekela said:

"How can I refuse this when food is involved? Even if I don't love you, at least I'll love the food."

Croudine Rama mentioned:

"The way I love eating, I would first eat, then answer at the end to have energy to say yes. You know females with sarcasm."

