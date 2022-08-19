Friendly neighbourhood humanitarian BI Phakthi helped those in need once again when he gave two homeless boys a fresh make-over and much-needed food in a video

The generous and altruistic man has built up quite a large following online for his selfless and inspiring clips

The footage documented the journey of the boy's transformation, which Mzansi absolutely treasured

South Africa's feel-good and famous philanthropist BI Phakathi made some Mzansi peeps shed a tear when he gave two homeless boys a makeover and took them grocery shopping in a heartwarming video.

Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi helped once again when he gave two destitute boys a fresh make-over and food, which Mzansi adored. Images: biphakati1/ TikTok

BI Phakati has an outstanding track record on TikTok for helping the less fortunate, often asking what they need and gladly helping them without any hesitation, even going so far as to insist on giving generous aid.

The clip shows the wonderful journey of the down-and-out men slowly changing into stylish-looking dudes.

It all begins with BI approaching the men and asking a question that many are familiar with:

"How can I help you?"

From there on, the amazing process of the homeless boy's transformation takes place with them, starting with a haircut and cleaning up, going shopping for some sweet new outfits and then buying some much-needed food.

Many folks across Mzansi applauded BI Phakathi for his sensational deeds and pointed out his consistency of being a truly selfless man. Check out the comments below:

laurasampson2012 said:

"I got to say… you have grown on me so much. I truly love hearing your voice & the way you treat EVERYONE. You make a difference. A true difference."

pauljoseph1875 commented:

"This man who doesn't want any fame whatsoever is totally DOPE. The things he does for total strangers are amazing."

ase_1129 mentioned:

"Every time I watch your videos, tears just come out."

Elmien Scott shared:

"Restoring human dignity one day at a time. Thank you BI."

Trio said

"I'm still saying it again, Mr Phakathi for president."

