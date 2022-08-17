South Africans were asked about the kindest thing a boss had done for them, and the answers are truly smile-inducing

Employers can be a mixed bag wherever you go, with some being absolutely frustrating, while others are angels

Most Mzansi peeps shared positive sentiments about their employers, with some having done astounding things for their employees

Employers can quite unpredictable. Some people complain about how bad their bosses are, while others are fortunate enough to have much rosier experiences.

Mzansi was asked about the kindest thing an employer ever did for them. Images: Hinterhaus productions, SDI productions/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The relationship that an employee has with their boss also determines whether or not they will enjoy the job in general.

It's the same case here in Mzansi, so much so that Briefly News reached out to netizens to ask what was the kindest thing that their employer had done for them.

The insightful question was asked:

The answers on Facebook ranged from humorous to downright sweet. Check out the responses below:

Nolitha Mgolozeli-Ndima mentioned:

"Paid for my studies."

Andiswa Rose Manjoro said:

"She paid for my nursing course and I'm now in the UK! Super grateful to her!"

Ntebogeng Phenane Rachidi commented:

"The list is endless! He bought me clothes, groceries, a cellphone and bought my son clothes! I can’t mention them all."

Tebogo Tms shared:

"They've settled school fees for the rest of the year for my 10-year-old daughter, who's at school for autism. I'm on learnership and they are covering the fees... I'm new with the company."

Knowledge Lwazi Muringwa mentioned:

"He fired me and I started my own business and it's doing very well."

Ncamisa MaNdzimande Maphela said:

"Paying for medical bills at a private doctor. I had a skin problem, today I'm fine because of them, may God bless them even more and their marriage too..."

Mzido Bovu commented:

"He kicked me out of his premises and I don't regret it, thanks."

Source: Briefly News