Facebook's popular humanitarian, BI Phakathi, approached a man dressed in cooldrink cans and curiously asked him why he was done up in such interesting attire.

BI Phakathi helped a man wearing cans who shared an encouraging message about recycling. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Jimmy told BI Phakathi that he was trying to earn a living and is promoting recycling in Mzansi. He told BI that he exchanges the cans at a nearby scrapyard in exchange for money. In a week, Jimmy makes about R150. With that, the Zimbabwean man explained to BI that he also has to cover his rent.

In an educational statement, Jimmy said that he chooses to earn a living that way instead of giving his life to crime.

He said to the BI:

"I do this to earn a living and to promote Mzansi recycling."

True to his nature, the generous humanitarian handed Jimmy a stack of cash and asked him to see how much it was. Jimmy counted R2 000, and BI then gave him an additional R300 and said:

"I just want to support you. That is my gift for you, my friend."

And then both praised God and asked Him for more blessings upon one another.

BI's Facebook followers were touched by Jimmy's story and many left messages saying that they were surprised that a man wearing cans had such clever ideas.

Erin Gurung commented:

"He seems one way in the eyes of people, but, such a talented guy is teaching us not to litter and giving ideas to create beautiful art by collecting cans. Anyone can make money out of those empty cans... Superb."

Sharila Oudhram reacted:

"I wish that there were more people like him. How clean this world will be. Hats off to you Jimmy ❤️"

Norma Cruse-Matthews said:

"Respect to both men doing good in the world."

