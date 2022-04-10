BI Phakathi has done it again, he has changed a stranger's life with his kindness and inspired others to help the less fortunate

He came across an old man on the side of the road and started a conversation by sharing some chips with the 73-year-old

BI learned that the man had lost everything and decided to make his day and ended up giving him approximately R1 000

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. He started by offering an old man some chips and ended up giving him the whole container.

The homeless man revealed that he was 73-years-old and had worked hard all his life and had lost everything. BI felt sorry for him and gave him some words of encouragement.

BI Phakathi started by offering a stranger some chips and ended up giving him a R1 000. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

He didn't stop there and ended up giving the old man around R1 000 in cash. The man was shocked by BI's kindness and could not believe his good fortune.

Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their reactions to the touching video

Marelize Bester:

"The sadness in this Oupa's eyes just breaks my heart. Where is his family? How can anyone go about their lives knowing your father or grandfather is out there on the streets at the age of 73? I just can't...I wish I could take him in and give him the retirement he deserves. Bless you, Mr BI."

Lorraine Lavell:

"May God bless you abundantly for helping that elderly man & also the child. All it takes to give somebody hope, is for somebody to care."

Dube Sox WaTshepiso:

"He doesn't choose skin colour, age or anything, this Man is out of this world, may the Almighty God feed his pocket with more money ...True Love(it's all about love)."

Kaylynn Lakay:

"Oh my heart is aching this man is really hurting inside you can see it in his eye . God bless you sir for all that you do your blessings will come back to you. You truly have a pure heart ."

"We both win": BI Phakathi challenges homeless man to eat monster burger

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa's faceless philanthropist challenged a homeless man identified as George to eat an enormous burger in under ten minutes. BI told the man that if he finishes the burger in time he'll get the value of the burgher.

BI and his friend cheered the man on but unfortunately George was unable to finish the burger in time. BI paid for the burger and organised a takeaway for George.

Despite not being able to finish the burger in the video, BI offered his wallet to the man and told him to take what he needed.

