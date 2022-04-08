A video of Mzansi's hero BI Phakathi went viral on Facebook as it showed the faceless hero make a mute young man's day

He bought the young man chips and gave him money, which made him happy despite his inability to verbally express his joy

Peeps online hailed BI Phakathi as a hero and thanked him for the continued generosity that he showed over the years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a video that went viral on Facebook, BI Phakathi showed a mute boy some love. The faceless hero met him seated at a spaza shop that sells fast food and bought his some food. Added to his meal, the grateful young man received some cash from his blesser.

In true BI Phakathi form, the generous hero added some more money to the amount that he already gave to the boy. The lucky young man was visibly overjoyed despite BI Phakathi's failed attempt as communicating with him.

BI Phakathi posted a video that showed a mute boy to whom he bought food and gave money. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

BI Phakathi's Facebook clip attracted an avalanche of praise from peeps who hailed him as a real-life hero. Peeps commended his kindness which has remained consistent over the years while others were concerned with the continued welfare of the boy.

Here are some of the comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Franc Madonsela said:

"It was an honour to have such big great heart ppl who cn make a difference to needy around our premises n to receive such support to guys. May God bless you all for the job you doing to the needy."

Joline Grove said:

"I sat watching this video with a huge grin on my face! That guys smile is contagious!! Thank you BI Phakathi for your kindness to humanity. I wish more people would be like you!!! God Bless."

Tholakele Nyuswa said:

"I just wish there was someone to buy him clothes with some of that money. You are blessed B.I. ❤."

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu said:

"The gratitude on that young man's face is priceless,His smile speaks of contentment.B.I Phakathi your kindness and your giving heart never ceases to amaze me.Thank you for what you did for this young man.You make me believe in Angels."

Joanne Matthew said:

"Wow, so touching. Really admired your kindness over the years..touching lives with your generosity. Bringing joy and smiles to the unfortunate. God bless you real good BI. May He answer all your prayers in Jesus's Name. Amen."

BI Phakathi helps 3 boys by giving them money for their family, SA grateful for the faceless hero

South Africans have fallen in love with BI Phakathi and his random acts of kindness. According to Briefly News, faceless hero BI Phakathi continues to change the lives of those in need with his consistent generosity. A recent post on his Facebook page shows a video of Phakathi coming across three young boys struggling to collect money for their families.

After a quick chat between them, Phakathi gave the boys R200 so that they could get themselves get a 1-litre of Coca Cola. Once one of the boys returned with the cooldrink Phakathi took out his wallet and handed them a few more R200 notes.

Phakathi asked the kids if they were related, and they informed him that they are. It wasn't long before the kind act brought the young ones to tears as they do everything they can to express their gratitude.

Source: Briefly News