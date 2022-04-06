Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha has pleaded with parents of "secret children" to come clean and Mzansi agrees with him

The Scandal! star urged mothers and fathers of kids who don't know their true identities to let them know about their roots so they can become aware of who they are

According to reports, the motivational speaker changed his surname a few years back after he discovered his real family and surname

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Seasoned actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha has urged parents of "secret children" to come clean. The Scandal! star wants parents to stop keeping secrets and let their kids know their true identities.

Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha has urged parents of “secret children” to come clean. Image: @dr_jerry_official

Source: Instagram

He took to social media and shared that he has met many people who are battling in life because of not knowing their identities. The motivational speaker encouraged parents to let their children know their roots so they do not feel rejected when their lives are not going well.

"Do it responsibly and with good timing , but please do it," part of his Instagram post reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TshisaLIVE, the veteran thespian changed his surname a few years back after he too discovered his true identity. Peeps took to his comment section and agreed with his thoughts on the matter.

lebomashile said:

"Very powerful."

triuneactorsagency wrote:

"True papa. I love this."

mamoroesid said:

"Amen! Gift of identity is so important!"

monmon_cuisines commented:

"It's time for the truth."

paulmodjadji wrote:

"Thank you for these powerful words of council, papa."

semimolekana5325 added:

"Amen, thank you very much Daddy J. It is high time we need to be clean and take care of our acts, if not our children and wives will forever pay the price of us not knowing when to accept and be responsible for our deeds. That will heal and help our children to be more responsible and grow with a very positive mind. Daddy J we need men who speak our language so that we can be the change we want to see."

DJ Tira wishes his oldest son Tank a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira took to social media to wish his oldest son, Tank, a happy birthday. The Afrotainment boss shared a stunning snap of himself and Tank on Monday, 4 April.

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker told his lookalike that he loves him so much. Tank is following on his dad's footsteps in the music industry. He dropped his new track titled HAHAHA a few days ago.

Tira's celebrity friends and fans took to his timeline to help the loving dad wish Tank a fabulous day. Big NUZ member Mampintsha said: "Akhule uBoi."

iamsaneleshabbamshengu commented:

"Yoh! Happy birthday to your photo copy Malume, we sharing birthday dates and months akhule uboi."

Source: Briefly News