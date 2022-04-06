A lady posted a video of her son singing online and asked peeps if she should enter him in the popular singing competition, Idols SA

The boy was unaware his mom was recording as he sang while doing some chores, which makes the natural performance even sweeter

Peeps were pleasantly surprised by how smooth and rich the boy's voice is and encouraged mom to sign him up for the competition, while others suggested that they find a record label to work with

Cassandra Ngubeni posted a clip of her son singing the popular amapiano song, Ama Thousand, on TikTok and peeps were amazed. Her son was unaware that he was being recorded and belted out the tune while cleaning his room.

The proud mama posed a question to peeps about her son's talent, saying:

"He likes to sing. Should I take him to Idols?"

A proud mother who captured his son singing shared the clip online and peeps were amazed.

Cassandra got received a flood of comments on TikTok post from her son's new fans. Peeps praised the youngster for his talent and called for record labels to work with him. Other people suggested that he enters Idols SA as a way to get his foot in the door.

zukimkatshwa said:

"He mustn't go to Idols, they never recognise pure talent abaya... I pray someone in the industry sees this."

Presumptuous_Diva said:

"Haibo wena. hai hai he can sing hle. does he have his on TikTok account so I can follow him?"

Kohinoor Begum6195 said:

"This is who my kids should be vibing to this December...this voice shouldn't go wasted we need him."

Kid Avage❤️ said:

"Boyys who know their values do things like these .. You're a great singer my darly ."

wammy28 said:

"Forget Idols it will waste his time… tag music producers once because his voice can’t go to waste."

