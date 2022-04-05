A concerned older brother ranted in a post online that he heard a male voice when he called his younger sister

He further commented in his post that he didn't understand why his sister was talking to men, since their parents sent her to varsity to study

Peeps chuckled at the man's complaint while others shared in his pain as they recounted stories about their siblings

A man shared with peeps on Twitter about how he called his younger sister on the phone and heard a man's voice in the background. The man further revealed that his sister was away at varsity, which was the source of his worries.

Commenting on his post, the man said:

"My parents sent her to uni to study. Why is she talking to men?"

A man shared how he heard the voice of a man in the background when he called his younger sister and Saffas are cackling. Image: @ngwane_06/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The man's Twitter post was overrun with sympathisers who shared stories about their siblings. Some couldn't hold back the laughter as their imaginations took hold while other peeps offered the distraught brother some advice.

@DumisaniDante said:

"Tales from the darkside... so this Ntate was strict! His daughter never went on dates, was always home straight after school, damn he picked her up and dropped her! She got pregnant still! Then she turned around & said he was responsible!! He lost his mind from the embarrassment."

@kgosi_ya_WHK said:

@BasilNgidi said:

"It might be the Player's curse! If wena you weren't doing any despicable things to other people's sisters in varsity, then you have nothing to worry about. Or do you?"

@Lerato_Mohlaudi said:

"This just reminds me of my brother threatening to stab the wheels of my little sister's boyfriend's car because she left the house around 10am and by 9pm she wasn't back... she was with the boyfriend's mom."

Source: Briefly News