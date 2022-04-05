Even more concerning videos of SK Khoza wilding out have begun circulating on social media as he's trending for all the wrong reasons online

In all three clips, the former The Queen star is rocking the same outfit and walking barefoot and what's concerning is that the videos were filmed in different locations

Social media users blamed the people who were moving with the award-winning actor from one place to another while he was not in the right state of mind

SK Khoza is still trending after more disturbing videos of him wilding out have surfaced on social media. All the three videos were seemingly filmed in one day as he's wearing the same outfit in all of them.

SK Khoza is still trending after more clips of him wilding out have surfaced online.

Source: Instagram

In the latest clips, the former The Queen star can be seen doing a weird dance at a groove and he can be seen involved in a heated altercation with another unidentified man at a petrol service station.

A social media user took to Facebook and posted the clip of the award-winning actor bopping his head at a club. He was dancing alone and was not wearing his shoes on the clip too.

Another peep shared a video of the star on Twitter. In the clip, he was hurling insults at another man at the service station while one of his friends is calming him down, according to ZAlebs.

Peeps blamed the people he was gallivanting with on the night for not helping him when they realised he was out of control.

Scelo Mkhonza said:

"Eish so sad, let's give him love and support."

Hlengiwe Sademi Semade wrote:

"I see nothing wrong here. This person is just drunk."

Nkosinathi Nxumalo commented:

"I think it's time to come back home to Ntuzuma boy and start over."

Khanyisile Magcaba wrote:

"I blame his friends for not understanding his situation and taking him to clubs, giving him alcohol and expose him like this."

@Sir_Lebz said:

"Why will your friends humiliate you like that? Instead of helping in private. Black people, why are we cruel to each other like this mara?"

@lovejoneshitch7 commented:

"You are worried about friends instead of condemning he’s bad behavior."

@SthembisoMkhize wrote:

"His problems are bigger than drugs. Some alleged that it has to do with his #SangomaBabyMama as he doesn't support his kids. Whatever it is, he needs urgent attention."

@Oohhnutty_Nathi added:

"Three videos, 3 different locations and all they do is keep taking him to places. If they can see this isn't normal why are they not doing anything about it?"

SK Khoza opens up about viral meltdown video, denies taking drugs

In related news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza has reportedly opened up about his viral meltdown video. The star has denied that he was under the influence of drugs at the time the clip was filmed.

In the trending clip, the former The Queen actor is seen hurling insults at an unidentified man and making strange sounds. He shared that he reacted the way he did because he was upset.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning star shared that he was treated badly and lost "my sh*t" at the time the video was filmed. Responding to people who have accused him of being under the influence of drugs, SK Khoza rubbished the claims.

Source: Briefly News