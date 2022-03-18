An overjoyed mom took to social media to share a video of her son arriving home with his report card

The bright boy is seen ripping the envelope open before he goes on to call out his excellent results and achievements

Mzansi people online were both impressed and overjoyed at the learner’s excellent results and shared positive comments under the post

A bright young man made his mother really proud when he came back home with his impressive academic report card.

A mother shared a video of her young genius online. Image: @BossMatriach/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Capturing the entire moment on her phone, the proud mom, @BossMatriach took to social media to share a video of her son arriving back from school excited to open his report. The boy is seen ripping the envelope open and scanning through the document before he goes on to call out his excellent results and achievements.

His mother responds with just as much joy and congratulates him. She captioned the post:

“Super proud! He reached our target and beyond!”

@BossMatriach also shared that the boy had asked that she be home when he got back from school so that they could share the proud moment together.

Cyber citizens were beyond elated with the boy’s achievement and took to the comments section of the post to congratulate him.

@Basetsana_Pule said:

“Haibo I watched this video twice. It made my day! Well done to him and well done mama, your boy is something special! What a funny video.”

@LungyMpisane replied:

“Self-discipline??? Please tell him bebek'hlafuna ngayo last week on Twitter.”

@PearlNohM reacted:

“Lalela mommy is winning kusho uthisha wathi 7 on self-discipline.... well done Namhla.”

@aus_nomhle25 wrote:

Asbongeee! Love how he pronounces his name with soo much power that it holds MaQHAWE.”

@anelisiwe_mbo commented:

“Why am I so emotional? The way I am soo invested in this family, please I love him. Well done to Maqhawe, you're really nailing this parenting work mama. Not him flexing chile!”

